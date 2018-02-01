Kelowna West byelection advance polls go next week

Here’s what you need to know if you are voting in the upcoming Kelowna West byelection

Voters in Kelowna West will get their first opportunity to cast a ballot Tuesday, the first day of advance voting for the Feb. 14 provincial byelection.

Advance polls will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb 6 at the Powers Creek Community Church on Glenway Road in West Kelowna, the Grace Baptist Church on Glenmore Road in Kelowna and at the Kelowna Curling Club on Recreation Avenue in Kelowna. Subsequent advance polls will be held at the same three locations, during the same hours, Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10.

On Feb. 11, the final day of advance polling will be held at George Pringle Elementary School in Westbank, as well as Grace Baptist Church and the Kelowna Curling Club in Kelowna.

On Feb 14, general voting day, voting places in West Kelowna will include:

• Powers Creek Community Church

• George Pringle Elementary

• Chief Tomat Elementary on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna

• Lakeview Heights Baptist Church on Alhambra Drive in West Kelowna

• Rose Valley Elementary on Westlake Road in West Kelowna

• The Super 8 West Kelowna Hotel on Westgate Road in West Kelowna

• Westside Alliance Church on Daimler Drive in West Kelowna

And in Kelowna, at:

• Grace Baptist Church

• The Kelowna Curling Club

• First Baptist Church on Bernard Avenue

• St. Pius X Church Hall on Fuller Avenue

Voters in Killiney Beach will be able to vote at the Killiney Beach Community Hall on Udell Road on Feb. 14.

Voting is also available any day between now and Feb 14—during business hours—at the Elections B.C. Kelowna West District Electoral Office at 102B-1979 Old Okanagan Highway. The office is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On advance voting days and general voting day, all voting places, including the district electoral office will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To cast a ballot in the byelection, voters must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of the riding, a Canadian citizen and a resident of B.C. for at least the last six months. At the poll, voters must prove their identity with either government of B.C. photo identification, a certificate of Indian status or two pieces of identification that show their name and current address. Voters without identification can have another registered voter vouch for them.

Eligible voters who are not on the current voters list can register or update their information when they vote.

Find more information about where, when and how to vote go to the Elections BC’s byelection webpage here.

The byelection, prompted by former premier and Liberal leader Christy Clark’s resignation last August, is being contested by five candidates, Shelley Cook of the NDP, Ben Stewart of the B.C. Liberals, Robert Stupka of the B.C. Green Party, Libertarian Kyle Geronazo and Mark Thompson of the B.C Conservatives.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.