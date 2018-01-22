The Kelowna West byelection candidates are (clockwise from top left) B.C. Liberal Ben Stewart, Shelley Cook of the NDP, B.C. Green Robert Stupka and Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo.—Capital News file

Kelowna West candidates to square off

All-candidates forum schedule for Jan. 31 in Westbank

The four candidates vying for the Kelowna West seat will square off for the first time during the campaign in an all-candidates forum scheduled for Jan. 31 in Westbank.

The meeting, slated for the Westbank Lions Community Centre, starting at 6 p.m., will be put on by the Greater Westside Board of Trade and the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

At the forum, Shelley Cook of the NDP, B.C. Liberal Ben Stewart, Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and B.C Green Robert Stupka will lay out their respective platforms and answer questions.

The byelection, called by Premier John Horgan for Feb. 14, was prompted by the departure of former MLA, Liberal leader and premier Christy Clark, who quit politics last August.

While Stupka and Geronazzo are newcomers to politics, Stewart is a former MLA in the riding and Cook ran against Clark in the May 2017 provincial election and finished second.

