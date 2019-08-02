MLA Ben Stewart accepting a call from Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. (Alistair Waters - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps back from B.C. Liberals caucus

Stewart will serve as an independent while Elections B.C. investigates an unknown situation

The B.C. Liberal caucus has verified Kelowna West MLA will sit as an independent while he is investigated by Elections B.C. for an unknown incident.

Stewart stepped back voluntarily and will return to the Liberal caucus if the issue is resolved.

Stewart returned to the Legislature last year following a byelection victory after the resignation of Christy Clark. Stewart previously served as an MLA from 2009 to 2013.

