Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps back from B.C. Liberals caucus

Stewart will serve as an independent while Elections B.C. investigates an unknown situation

The B.C. Liberal caucus has verified Kelowna West MLA will sit as an independent while he is investigated by Elections B.C. for an unknown incident.

Stewart stepped back voluntarily and will return to the Liberal caucus if the issue is resolved.

Stewart returned to the Legislature last year following a byelection victory after the resignation of Christy Clark. Stewart previously served as an MLA from 2009 to 2013.

READ MORE: Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

READ MORE: From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.