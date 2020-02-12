(File photo)

Kelowna woman arrested after assault on 14-year-old

RCMP were called to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon

A Kelowna woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old man and 44-year-old woman yesterday.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Kelowna RCMP responded to calls for an assault near the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lanfranco Road where witnesses told police that a group of teenagers were suddenly attacked by the female suspect who was walking past.

“A woman who witnessed this assault, intervened and was also attacked by the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Bystanders managed to hold the suspect down until RCMP officers arrived.”

The two victims suffered minor injuries after the incident.

The 23-year-old suspect’s name is not being released at this time while the Kelowna RCMP investigation continues.

Witnesses that have not yet spoken to RCMP are asked to contact the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.

