(File photo)

(File photo)

Kelowna woman arrested with items allegedly stolen from senior’s purse

The woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants

A Kelowna woman is facing a slew of new charges after being arrested at a business Friday morning.

According to Const. Solana Paré, police were called to a business in the 1800-block of Cooper Road about 10 a.m., after a report, a woman wanted by RCMP on outstanding warrants was inside.

Officers arrived on scene and found the woman in a nearby parking lot. After a brief foot pursuit, the officers took the woman into custody without further incident.

Police determined the woman was wanted in B.C. on several outstanding arrest warrants, mostly related to property crime offences.

“The suspect allegedly had multiple identity documents in her possession, that investigators believe were stolen from the purse of an 82-year-old woman, who had been shopping at the business just prior to the suspect’s arrest,” said Paré.

The 34-year-old Kelowna woman was held in custody and faces new potential charges for the suspected stolen property in her possession.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves annual Bernard Avenue closure

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Romance, fraud make up key ingredients in latest Shuswap scam
Next story
Penticton cab company responds to sexual assault allegations

Just Posted

Olympia Greek Taverna went up in flames in the evening of Oct. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Olympia Greek Taverna thanks community after fire

The popular dining spot went up in flames on Oct. 6, 2020

(File photo)
Kelowna woman arrested with items allegedly stolen from senior’s purse

The woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants

Airplane.
Morning Start: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

Electric vehicle charging station in Saanich. July 9, 2020. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Kelowna electric vehicle charging station on hold

The City of West Kelowna wants to rework a ten-year operating agreement with BC Hydro

A man and a young boy stopped on their bikes at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street on Monday, June 29. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council approves annual Bernard Avenue closure

Pedestrians and businesses will again take over Kelowna’s main drag after a successful pilot last summer

Sparring bucks. Image: YouTube.
Duelling bucks stop traffic on Highway 97 near Peachland

An Okanagan man caught the action on video

Penticton cab company Courtesy Taxi took to social media Monday (Nov. 16) to address the sexual assault allegations involving two of their employees. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
Penticton cab company responds to sexual assault allegations

Two Courtesy Cabs employees were arrested in relation to a sexual assault, both have since been fired

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver’s Gastown, July 5, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Orders require them where necessary, Provincial Health Officer says

(File photo)
Romance, fraud make up key ingredients in latest Shuswap scam

Police warn residents not to send money, gift cards, cheques or Bitcoin. Believe your friends, family and the local police.

Alice Lee, left, and Gilda Koenig with the Vernon and District Family History Society raised funds and got donations to put up a pair of commemorative rock monuments for people who died in the Vernon-based B.C. Provincial Home for the Aged between 1948 and 1961. <ins>The rocks were put in a row where 41 people from the home are buried, and to stop people from driving over the graves as a shortcut through the cemetery.</ins> (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon volunteers protect graves with unique row at cemetery

Engraved rocks commemorate some who died in Vernon’s B.C. Provincial Home For Aged from 1948-1961

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins are appearing on an upcoming episode of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Pitch perfect: Entrepreneurs behind Shuswap product reveal pathway to the Dragon’s Den

Canadian Barley Tea Company’s Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins to appear on upcoming episode

Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Much of coastal British Columbia is braced for a brief but powerful windstorm while snowfall and winter storm warnings stretch from the inland north coast all the way to the northeast corner of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Powerful winds, high tides raise flooding concerns as storm sweeps across B.C.

The system arrives at the same time as unusually high tides

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot in shown in Virgil, Ont., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. At this point during last year’s flu season, Canada had already recorded 711 positive cases of influenza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Flu season in Canada ‘exceptionally low’ so far, public health says

COVID-19 is proving to be worse this fall, with more than 1,400 people in hospital

Most Read