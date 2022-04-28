Kelowna woman charged with murder released on bail

Marlena Isnardy was released from jail on a $5000 cash bail

Matthew Cholette was found dead in 2020 (Facebook photo)

Matthew Cholette was found dead in 2020 (Facebook photo)

A Kelowna woman charged with the 2020 murder of Matthew Cholette has been released on bail.

Following a noise complaint for a domestic dispute, Cholette was found on Dec. 13, 2020 in a pool of blood outside of a townhouse complex at Black Mountain. A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and released shortly after, though the identity of that woman is unknown.

Marlena Isnardy was arrested almost two years after the 27-year-old Cholette was found dead. Charges of second-degree murder were approved against Isnardy at her arrest on Feb. 11, 2022.

Isnardy was granted bail on April 28. Her next appearance is on May 3.

READ MORE: Woman arrested in 2020 Kelowna homicide

READ MORE: Black Mountain homicide victim identified as 27-year-old Kelowna man

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. investigationCity of Kelownadomestic violencemurdermurder trial

Previous story
B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses
Next story
More efficient transit service wanted in Lake Country

Just Posted

Matthew Cholette was found dead in 2020 (Facebook photo)
Kelowna woman charged with murder released on bail

Conceptual rendering Courtyard by Marriot Hotel. (Photo/Argus Properties)
Third hotel back on horizon for Kelowna International Airport

(Photo/Black Press Media)
More efficient transit service wanted in Lake Country

(OK Wine Festival/Submitted)
Okanagan Wine Festival returns next week