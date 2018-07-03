Kelowna woman crowned Miss Teen Interior

Priyaali Kanti (Kelowna) was named Miss Teen Interior

One year after moving to Canada, Priyaali Kanti has been crowned Miss Teen Interior at the Miss B.C. pageant.

“When they called my name on stage I couldn’t beleive it, I was so excited,” Kanti said.

The 17 year-old, Kelowna Secondary School student, Kanti took the stage in her first pageant in hopes to use the oportunity to come out of her shell in her new home while also performing a traditional Indian dance, the pinga.

“I was able to take the stage without any fear,” Kanti said. “Getting a title doesn’t make me different though. I am still the same girl next door.”

One of her favourite memories from the event was during a self defense workshop with the other contestants, they were being taught how to remove their writsts from a tight hold and she bruised the side of her hand tryng to get free.

Kanti feels she has made strong friendships she has created during the pageant last a lifetime.





