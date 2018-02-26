Update: Kelowna woman found safe

Update: 3:41 p.m.
Missing Kelowna woman Olivia Johnston has been found safe and sound.
Original:
Friends and family are concerned and searching for the whereabouts of a Kelowna woman, last seen Sunday at the Orchard Park Mall.
Olivia Johnston, 20, is described as 6-feet tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and blue highlights. She also wears glasses and was last seen saying goodbye to a friend at the mall’s bus loop.
She was wearing blue jeans and a red Christmas sweater along wiht a black coat.
According to the missing person poster being circulated, she walks with a distinct gait and has a bubbly personality.
If you see her contact Kelowna RCMP or call 250-878-4314.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.