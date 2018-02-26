Have you seen Olivia Johnston? - Image: Contributed

Update: Kelowna woman found safe

Friends and family are on the look out for Olivia Johnston

Update: 3:41 p.m.

Missing Kelowna woman Olivia Johnston has been found safe and sound.

Original:

Friends and family are concerned and searching for the whereabouts of a Kelowna woman, last seen Sunday at the Orchard Park Mall.

Olivia Johnston, 20, is described as 6-feet tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and blue highlights. She also wears glasses and was last seen saying goodbye to a friend at the mall’s bus loop.

She was wearing blue jeans and a red Christmas sweater along wiht a black coat.

According to the missing person poster being circulated, she walks with a distinct gait and has a bubbly personality.

If you see her contact Kelowna RCMP or call 250-878-4314.

