Kelowna woman runs to beat hunger

Teri Kanner is running to beat hunger this June.

Kanner is running in the third annual Hungry Hungry Half Marathon in support of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank, June 2.

“Each and every day, our hungry community must find the strength and fortitude to be able to stay in the race against their own struggles … families trying to make ends meet, seniors struggling with fixed incomes, students struggling with tuition fees, children struggling with no breakfast … and the list goes on,” she said on her donation page.

Kanner is raising $5,000 this year. To donate visit her Running Room page or visit the food bank at 2310 Enterprise Way in Kelowna and at 2545 Churchhill Road in West Kelowna.

As of Saturday morning, she has raised $187 towards her goal.

