Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store broken into

Kelowna RCMP say that an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was stolen

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store on Industrial Avenue was broken into and the thief or thieves stole money and clothing.

Kelowna RCMP believe that the suspect(s) gained entry from the front door of the business by damaging a lock on March 18.

READ MORE: RCMP divers find Volkswagen Beetle in B.C. river, two teens still missing

READ MORE: Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Once inside, RCMP believe the suspect(s) took time to remove a safe, and rifle through both a filing cabinet and a cash register drawer. It is believed that the suspect(s) departed the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and a variety of clothing items.

The shelter closed down for business for two days, and reopened March 20.

