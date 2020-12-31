Toddler Gaige and his father, Mark Banman. (GoFundMe photo)

Toddler Gaige and his father, Mark Banman. (GoFundMe photo)

Kelowna year in review –April 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of April

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

A toddler was killed after he was run over by a vehicle near his parents’ home on April 19.

The child, 18-month-old Gaige Banman, was pronounced dead shortly after RCMP officers arrived on scene that afternoon.

The community rallied for the grieving family, raising more than $7,500 in an online fundraising campaign.

Exactly one week after the incident, several people lined McCurdy Road for the toddler’s funeral procession, blowing bubbles as the hearse passed.

***

Outbreak at Bylands Nurseries

Another temporary foreign worker at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 20.The announcement was made on April 13 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after an Interior Health (IH) medical health officer said she anticipated no further cases to be confirmed in the outbreak on April 1.The only other outbreak in the region is at Okanagan Correctional Centre and remains at one confirmed case, though Henry said a ‘number’ of tests have come back negative. (Contributed)

At the tail end of March, Interior Health declared the nation’s first outbreak of COVID-19 among migrant workers at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries.

Through April, a total of 23 workers tested positive for the virus and Interior Health ordered 75 workers who were exposed to the virus – 63 migrant and 12 local – to self-isolate.

Interior Health officials said the workers arrived at the farm between January and early March, with the most recent arrivals coming on March 12 – at which time measures suggesting a two-week isolation period had not yet been implemented.

•••

Woman allegedly heard screaming for help before vehicle rollover

Rollover on Springfield. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

Police were in search of a red car before it rolled over into a ditch on Springfield Road, on April 29.

According to Const. James Ward, officers were looking for the vehicle after reports a woman was seen downtown Kelowna yelling for help out the window.

However, officers were not pursuing the car at the time of the crash.

“Just by fluke they happened to be going eastbound and I was going westbound (on Springfield). I didn’t see them but all of a sudden people started yelling and honking at me,” explained Ward.

“I did a u-turn and came over and the vehicle was in the ditch.”

According to Ward, the car came within a “matter of inches” from a woman and a baby in a stroller waiting at the bus stop.

One man was arrested after trying to flee the scene. He was heard yelling “I love you” to his passenger, who was being treated by paramedics.

•••

Illegal dumping on the rise

The increase in dumping could be attributed to, as Blake describes them, “non-reputable haulers”

As many positive outdoor activities saw an increase through the COVID-19 pandemic, so did some negative ones.

According to Kane Blake of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, illegal dumping is on the rise.

The task force’s goal is simple, to work to keep forests clean and to bring public awareness to the issue of illegal dumping in local forested areas.

Amid the foliage and natural beauty found around Kelowna’s many forested areas, piles of trash are also a common sight.

The increase in dumping could be attributed to, as Blake describes them, “non-reputable haulers” commissioned for spring cleaning waste, but another likely culprit is the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wait at the landfill became arduous in April, as the quarantined public didn’t have much to do besides clean their homes.

“A simple Facebook search shows lots of people looking to hire people for dump runs but the real question is how much of it is actually making it to the landfill.”

•••

Six firefighters retire

Six Kelowna firefighters with a wealth of experience – nearly 150 years combined – have announced their retirement from the Kelowna Fire Department.

Captains Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe, and fire prevention officer Gayanne Pacholzuk are the department’s 2020 retirees.

“We will miss seeing them every day in the stations but the friendships will last a lifetime,” stated the fire department in a message posted on Instagram.

Year in Review

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

Just Posted

Toddler Gaige and his father, Mark Banman. (GoFundMe photo)
Kelowna year in review –April 2020

A look back at the top stories from the month of April

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – March 2020

Top stories from the month of March

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – February 2020

A look back at February’s biggest stories

Aden Withers playing a hand-drum while protesting the high number of sexual assaults deemed “unfounded” by the Kelowna RCMP on Nov. 23, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez -Capital News)
Kelowna’s year in review – January 2020

A look back at January’s biggest stories

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP respond to ‘relatively low’ number of health order compliance calls at Big White

Since Dec. 16, police have enhanced their presence at Big White Ski Resort

Gov.Gen. Julie Payette gives a wave as she waits before delivering the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Frontline workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message

In her year-end message, Payette pays tribute to front-line workers

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
North Okanagan hospital’s white heart beating into the new year

New feature added to the LED white heart in tribute to essential workers during the pandemic

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Quinisco Blue Coyne was born Dec. 20, 2020, at Penticton General Hospital. Photo contributed
Princeton’s ‘first family’ grows by eight pounds, eight ounces

Quin Blue Coyne already has at least 1,000 relatives

MP Dan Albas aired concerns about the cancellation of flights to Penticton’s Regional Airport in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)
COVID-19 pandemic saw parties work together, Okanagan MP says

MP Dan Albas said Liberals and Conservatives cooperated to bring about relief in 2020

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Most Read