Kelowna yoga studio gone overnight without notice

The Hot Box Yoga seems to have disappeared without notice. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

A yoga studio in Kelowna’s downtown area has disappeared.

The Hot Box Yoga on Bernard Avenue has ‘For Lease’ signs on the door and the windows, but there was no prior notice to clients about what will happen.

Clients have told Kelowna Capital News they have tried emailing but have gotten no responses, and the phone number for the studio is out of service. The studio’s app also has no notice or information on changes happening in its Kelowna location

Hot Box has locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and West Kelowna. According to the studio’s social media accounts, they are rebranding and relaunching under the brand ‘VNYSA’ but only in Vancouver.

The Vancouver location is set to open on June 1.

A client told Capital News there is no information on how Hot Box – through the new brand VNYSA – will honour passes that they urged customers to buy passes to support them through the pandemic.

“I can’t imagine a business closing its doors after years of having loyal customers without sending a courtesy email to acknowledge they were closing or how to use the passes we purchased during the COVID-19 shutdown,” said the client, who did not wish to be named.

While she did say she recognizes the forced closure of businesses due to COVID-19 financially hurt many establishments, she would hope an email or posting explaining the issue would have happened.

We have reached out to The Hot Box Yoga, but have not received their response as of publication. We will provide more information as details become available.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
