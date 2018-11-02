Kelowna youth bring creative ideas to life

Apply for a Youth Development and Engagement grant by Sunday, Jan.20.

A free little pantry for a local shelter, garden box installations at a local retirement home and an Evening of the Arts event showcasing student talent are just a few ways Kelowna youth have come together to connect with neighbours and enhance their neighbourhoods – with support from the City of Kelowna’s Youth Development and Engagement Grant.

Up to $1,000 in a matching grant is available to support youth aged 13-19 years old with a neighbourhood enhancement idea. Youth are encouraged to gather friends or classmates and start brain storming project ideas.

“These projects have helped Kelowna youth gain valuable leadership experience while doing something meaningful for the community,” said Tanya Sletten, community development co-ordinator.

“We’re excited to see what new ideas come forward.”

For residents interested in learning more about the grant, there is an Information and Inspiration session on Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Parkinson Activity Centre. No registration is required.

READ ALSO: BASRAN RE-ELECTED

The deadline to apply for a Youth Development and Engagement grant is end of day Sunday, Jan.20, 2019. Youth grants do require an adult sponsor that will be responsible for supporting youth throughout the duration of the project. The grant is open to all youth and youth serving organizations in Kelowna.

The Youth Development and Engagement Grant is funded through the City’s Strong Neighbourhoods program. The program provides financial support, mentorship and guidance for youth to develop and implement projects that contribute to their neighbourhood’s vitality.

In 2014, the City of Kelowna launched Strong Neighbourhoods. The program recognizes the vital contributions that strong neighbourhoods provides in residents’ daily lives, including their positive impacts on well-being, economic development, and on residents’ sense of attachment to our city.

To learn more about the Strong Neighbourhoods program and apply for a Youth Development and Engagement Grant, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods or email neighbourhoods@kelowna.ca.

