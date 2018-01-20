Kelowna youth wellness centre receives $10,000 donation

The Foundry received a cheque from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise Friday

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise donated $10,000 to The Foundry, Friday, Jan. 19. From left to right: Corrine Johnson of Interior Savings and title sponsor for RibFest, president of Sunrise club Andy Griffin, CMHA’s Shari Slattery and Mike Gawliuk with The Foundry. - Credit: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise has made a generous donation to support local youth.

On Friday, Jan. 19, the club presented The Foundry, a wellness centre focusing on youth mental heath, with a $10,000 cheque.

Andy Griffin, president of the Sunrise club, said “our priorities in our club are projects and causes that benefit the community’s youth primary, the elderly and those in need… it just was a natural fit for the Sunrise club.”

Members took a tour of The Foundry, located at 100 1815 Kirschner Rd., Friday morning.

“It looks awesome in there. It looks like it will really benefit the youth and their families.”

The Sunrise club has been active since 1986.

