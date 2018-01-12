Kelowna youth win free helicopter trip

Scouts Canada and Valhalla Helicopters in West Kelowna team up for unique prize

Ever dreamed of going for a flight in a helicopter?

Well, this Sunday two Scouts Canada youth are going to have a great sightseeing trip after winning a 20 minute flight from Valhalla Helicopters over Kelowna and Okanagan Lake.

Chloe Baker and Jonah Cooke were the lucky winners of a contest held by Valhalla Helicopters and Scouts Canada after an idea from Scout Canada volunteer Dean Christianson and Stewart Alcock of Valhalla Helicopters-West Kelowna.

Those two were reminiscing about being scouts as kids when the idea to use the helicopter trip as incentive for fundraising was hatched.

Each October Scouts Canada hosts a Scout Popcorn fundraiser and this year many scout youth sold more with the incentive of winning a helicopter trip.

Here in the Okanagan, at the conclusion of the popcorn campaign, names were drawn for the two winners. Since there were four seats, the winners got to choose a friend to fly with them.

Baker, a 7-year-old Beaver Scout chose her dad Brian Baker, who serves as a volunteer with 1st Glenvalley Scout group and said she is excited to tell her twin brother, Tyson all about it.

Cooke, who is 11 and participates with the 1st Bear scout troop in the Black Mountain/Ellison/Rutland areas chose to bring his older brother Jacob, a former scout.

