Kelowna youth wins big in regional poster contest for Remembrance Day

Carter Hakanson’s art will go on to compete provincially

A Kelowna student is making a name for himself as a talented young artist.

Carter Hakanson is the artist behind a Remembrance Day drawing that not only placed him first among Kelowna youth but also first in the Central and North Okanagan.

His drawing, which features a soldier among a field of poppies, has now made it to the provincial level of competition, among Royal Canadian Legions. Hakanson, in Grade 2, originally entered his art as a part of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #26’s Remembrance Day poster contest.

He was visited as his Kelowna school on Friday, March 5, where Branch 26 Vice President and Poppy Chairman, John Cashin presented him with his award certificates, and two $100 cheques.

“Carter congratulations on winning first… what you didn’t know is that it goes to zones, and if you win at zones it goes to provincial command, and then it goes to dominion command in Ottawa. And as they go along, the prizes in money go up.

“You won from our Legion here in Kelowna, (and) you won the North Okanagan zone, first place also.”

The poppy committee was also present for the award and said Hakanson’s drawing stood out to them as remarkable.

Now that Hakanson’s drawing has placed first in the zone competition, it is going up against the best in B.C. If it wins provincially, he will have a chance to win overall in Canada and have his art displayed in Ottawa.

Asked how it felt to be recognized for his art, Hakanson said with a big smile, “Good.”

He is eagerly awaiting his 12th birthday when he can enroll in cadets.

