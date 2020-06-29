Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards are going digital

The Civic and Community Awards ceremony will be streamed online on Thursday, July 2

Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards is going ahead online. (Contributed)

Finalists and winners of Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards will be celebrating from their homes this year.

The awards ceremony, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held online on Thursday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m.

The event was originally scheduled to be held on April 29 but was cancelled in light of distancing measures to combat the pandemic.

“While this year’s Civic Awards night will look a little different, we’re excited to still be able to find a way to celebrate and honour the incredible accomplishments of our citizens,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager. “By moving the awards night online, it allows our finalists to still celebrate with their friends and family, and the community can watch and celebrate along with them.”

READ MORE: Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

READ MORE: Hours of operation for City of Kelowna facilities on Canada Day

The full list of finalists, by category, is shown below:

Bob Giordano Memorial – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Darcy Rysz

Kelly Hettinga

Ron Koch

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

KSS Owls AAAA Girls Volleyball Team

KSS Owls Girls Curling Team

Kelowna U16A Ringette Elite

Female Athlete of the Year

Emma Cannan

Madelyn Hettinga

Megan Hart

Male Athlete of the Year

Cooper Humphreys

Jordan Cheyne

Trevor Brigden

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Madelyn Hettinga

Melaina Corrado

Tessa Ivans

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Braden White

Matt Hopley

Roan McCarthy

Champion for the Environment

Friends of Black Mountain Society

Operation Take Two

Treehouse Forest Preschool

Teen Honour in the Arts

Ava Clark

Rowyn Grenier

Sarah McIntyre

Honour in the Arts

Erin Scott

Pete MacLeod

Stephen Buck

Young Citizen of the Year

Abby Kiehlbauch

Kritika Dave

Yvonne Wood

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Al Hildebrandt

Gail Harrison

Robin Jarman

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Avalon Event Rentals

Prestige Hotels and Resorts

Valley First Credit Union

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

Cops for Kids

JCI Kelowna

Project Literacy

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna