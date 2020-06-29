Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards are going digital

Finalists and winners of Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards will be celebrating from their homes this year.
The awards ceremony, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held online on Thursday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m.
The event was originally scheduled to be held on April 29 but was cancelled in light of distancing measures to combat the pandemic.
“While this year’s Civic Awards night will look a little different, we’re excited to still be able to find a way to celebrate and honour the incredible accomplishments of our citizens,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager. “By moving the awards night online, it allows our finalists to still celebrate with their friends and family, and the community can watch and celebrate along with them.”
The full list of finalists, by category, is shown below:
Bob Giordano Memorial – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
- Darcy Rysz
- Kelly Hettinga
- Ron Koch
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
- KSS Owls AAAA Girls Volleyball Team
- KSS Owls Girls Curling Team
- Kelowna U16A Ringette Elite
Female Athlete of the Year
- Emma Cannan
- Madelyn Hettinga
- Megan Hart
Male Athlete of the Year
- Cooper Humphreys
- Jordan Cheyne
- Trevor Brigden
Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
- Madelyn Hettinga
- Melaina Corrado
- Tessa Ivans
Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
- Braden White
- Matt Hopley
- Roan McCarthy
Champion for the Environment
- Friends of Black Mountain Society
- Operation Take Two
- Treehouse Forest Preschool
Teen Honour in the Arts
- Ava Clark
- Rowyn Grenier
- Sarah McIntyre
Honour in the Arts
- Erin Scott
- Pete MacLeod
- Stephen Buck
Young Citizen of the Year
- Abby Kiehlbauch
- Kritika Dave
- Yvonne Wood
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
- Al Hildebrandt
- Gail Harrison
- Robin Jarman
Corporate Community of the Year Award
- Avalon Event Rentals
- Prestige Hotels and Resorts
- Valley First Credit Union
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Cops for Kids
- JCI Kelowna
- Project Literacy
