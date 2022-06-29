Abbott/Casorso Active Transportation Corridor needs extra funds to finish. (File photo)

Kelowna’s Abbott/Casorso Active Transporation Corridor to cost $800,000 more

Additional funds needed to cover construction inflation, final project scope, and tender pricing

Kelowna City Council has approved a budget increase for the Abbott/Casorso Active Transportation Corridor.

The increase of $880,000 covers the Abbott Street section from Rose to Cedar, and the Casorso Road stretch covers KLO to Lanfranco. City staff told council that the additional funds are needed to address construction inflation, final project scope, and tender pricing.

“I want to put a positive spin on asking for more money because this is a good news story for us,” said Chad Williams, senior transportation planning engineer. “The city continues to deliver priority to all ages and abilities active transportation facilities connecting our communities in key destinations.

The funding for both projects is reallocated funds from previous year senior government active transportation project grants and have no impact on this year’s general taxation.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
City CouncilCity of KelownaCyclingKelowna

