Kelowna’s Apple Bowl, surrounding roads affected by show

Nitro Circus will perform at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl Friday, May 25. —Image: contributed

On Friday, May 25, the high-flying motorcycle show, Nitro Circus will be perform in Kelowna.

To accommodate the event, the Apple Bowl Stadium will be closed for public access starting at 8 p.m. on May 24 and remain closed until to 10:30 p.m. on May 25.

Bernard Avenue from Cherry Crescent to Spall Road will have single-lane traffic in both directions from 2:30 to 10 p.m.

The parking lot adjacent to the Apple Bowl and the tennis courts will have a partial closure starting at 4 p.m. on May 24 and running to 10:30 p.m. on May 25.

On-site parking will be limited during the event.

The city says residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of alternative transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

