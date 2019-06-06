Kelowna’s Arion Therapeutic Farm celebrates 10th anniversary

The farm will have free admisson in memory of co-founder Toppy Cowen June 9

Arion Therapeutic Farm celebrates its 10th anniversary June 9 and offers free admission to families looking to meet the farmlife. Photo: Arion Therapeutic Farm Facebook

A popular and calming Kelowna attraction is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

Arion Therapeutic Farm was recreated in 2016 by Heather Henderson and will honor Henderson’s father and co-founder of the farm, Toppy Cowen, with a celebration event on June 9.

Free admission, an annual horse show, and food trucks join the farm’s residents for the 10th anniversary.

“While the past 10 years have been extremely rewarding by positively impacting thousands of lives, the harsh reality is we would not be open if it wasn’t for the gift of time from our dedicated volunteers.” said Henderson.

“We have shifted our focus to offering Kelowna valuable therapeutic farm experiences. We would like to encourage philanthropists and businesses to see the tremendous value in our concept and consider sponsoring families who would benefit from the healing environment Arion offers.”

Arion is a 95 per cent volunteer effort with more 800 hours of volunteer time every month. The United Way and The Capri Rotary Club have supported the farm since its inception.

The farm offers therapeutic programs and classes for all ages, and the farm is open year-round with more than 50 farm animals and horses available to be met.

The farm is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, the horse show runs until 12 p.m. and Renegade Kitchen food truck will be serving plant-based food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information at ariontherapeutic.farm.

