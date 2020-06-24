A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue closed to vehicles starting June 29

The closure is meant to allow businesses to expand patio areas to promote physical distancing

Starting on Monday, June 29, Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicles to allow businesses to expand their patios into existing parking areas.

The patio expansion is to promote physical distancing, as recommended by the province.

The areas closed to vehicles include Bernard Avenue between Abbot and St. Paul, Abbott Street between Lawrence and Bernard, and Mill Street. Cross streets including Water, Ellis and Pandosy streets will remain open to motorists. The closure will be in effect until Sept. 8, with temporary accessible parking stalls and five-minute pick-up zones will be in place on the cross streets near Bernard Avenue for drivers’ convenience.

“With 22 businesses already signed up, we are pleased with the response from eligible businesses,” the city’s property management manager JoAnne Adamson said.

“This innovative use of public space will allow businesses to expand customer capacity that is otherwise limited by physical distancing suggestions and will create pedestrian zones that allow people to safely stroll up and down Bernard.”

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

