Kelowna’s Bertram Street overpass back on

Conceptual plan for the Bertram Street overpass across Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A project that has been on the city’s books for almost four years looks to finally be moving ahead.

A request for proposal went out last month for bids to build the new pedestrian overpass at Bertram Street across Highway 97.

The city originally opened bidding opportunities in Dec. 2019 for the project, but it was shelved several months later due to rising costs.

“This new connection will improve access to parks, employment, transit, businesses, services, and amenities for people working and living on both sides of Highway 97.” according to city documents.

The overpass, which is a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure requirement, will connect Bertram and Rowcliffe Park in downtown Kelowna via the Central Green residential development.

The $5.5 million project is being funded by the City of Kelowna with $3.7 million in Canada Community Building Funds.

Construction is anticipated to start this spring and will take more than a year to complete.

The request for proposal deadline is March 16.

