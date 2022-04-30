Kelowna’s best of the best awarded at awards ceremony

Lloyd Nelson receives his Citizen of the Year award at the 2022 Civic & Community Awards. (City of Kelowna/Submitted)

Kelowna’s top citizens, organizations and teams were recognized for their dedication at the City’s annual Civic & Community Awards gala on April 29.

The event at the Laurel Packinghouse saw family and friends join nominees from 2021, 2020, and 2019 after the pandemic cancelled the past two.

This year, longtime volunteer Llloyd Nelson took home the Citizen of the Year prize, having spent many hours with the Food For Thought program.

David Withler was recognized as the Young Citizen of the Year for his work in the community; he holds the title of the youngest and most frequent plasma donor in Canada.

David Withler (left) receives the Young Citizen of the year award at the 2022 Civic & Community Awards. (City of Kelowna/Submitted)

With the award comes $2,000 in funding for Withler’s post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. Both runners-up, Keira Dail and Brooke Driscoll, earned $1,000 scholarships.

Teen Honours in the Arts winner Dryden Bennett took home a $500 entry scholarship to the University of B.C. Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

Other winners include:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Council

Edna Terbasket

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Mike Sodaro

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Malindi Elmore

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Jerome Blake

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete

Tatum Wade

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete

Tie: Everett Schmuland & Nathan Loo

Honour in the Arts Award

Jennifer Money

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Canadian Mental Health Association – Kelowna

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Toyota Kelowna

Champion for the Environment Award

Don Dobson

READ MORE: Slow down, move over says Kelowna RCMP and BCAA

READ MORE: More efficient transit service wanted in Lake Country

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna