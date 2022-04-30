Kelowna’s best of the best awarded at awards ceremony

Kelowna’s top citizens, organizations and teams were recognized for their dedication at the City’s annual Civic & Community Awards gala on April 29.
The event at the Laurel Packinghouse saw family and friends join nominees from 2021, 2020, and 2019 after the pandemic cancelled the past two.
This year, longtime volunteer Llloyd Nelson took home the Citizen of the Year prize, having spent many hours with the Food For Thought program.
David Withler was recognized as the Young Citizen of the Year for his work in the community; he holds the title of the youngest and most frequent plasma donor in Canada.
With the award comes $2,000 in funding for Withler’s post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. Both runners-up, Keira Dail and Brooke Driscoll, earned $1,000 scholarships.
Teen Honours in the Arts winner Dryden Bennett took home a $500 entry scholarship to the University of B.C. Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
Other winners include:
Anita Tozer Memorial Award – bestowed by Council
Edna Terbasket
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
Mike Sodaro
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team
Female Athlete of the Year Award
Malindi Elmore
Male Athlete of the Year Award
Jerome Blake
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete
Tatum Wade
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete
Tie: Everett Schmuland & Nathan Loo
Honour in the Arts Award
Jennifer Money
Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
Canadian Mental Health Association – Kelowna
Corporate Community of the Year Award
Toyota Kelowna
Champion for the Environment Award
Don Dobson
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.