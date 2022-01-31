Local skier and snowboarder heading up Falcon chair at Big White (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Local skier and snowboarder heading up Falcon chair at Big White (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Kelowna’s Big White ski resort got 6cm of snow overnight

More snow is expected to fall throughout the week with a dump forecasted for Friday

Big White was dusted with 6cm of much-needed snow overnight.

Kelowna’s local ski resort has listed the snow conditions as “fresh powder” today, Jan. 31.

110 out of the total 119 ski runs are open with 10 chairlifts in operation today.

The hill expects more snow accumulation throughout the week with a dump expected for Friday night (Feb. 4).

For more information on weather conditions visit bigwhite.com.

