Matthew Abery photo

Kelowna’s Boucherie Grind sweats for a cause

The event exceeded it’s fundraising goal

The annual 2018 Toyota Boucherie Grind exceeded their fundraising goals once again as C.R.I.S. Adaptive Adventures teamed up with the West Kelowna paid on call firefighters once again.

Participants of all ages were able to choose from three different trail courses of 3.4 km, 6.5 km or 9.2 km and donate towards the non-profit organization that uses adaptive equipment that enables people of all abilities and disabilities to interact with the great outdoors. The organization strives to create memories and experiences that everyone can enjoy.

“The goal is to raise awareness and funds to support outdoor recreation for people with disabilities in our community,” said Kelly O’Rourke, event director for the Boucherie Grind. “The grind is open to all ages and levels, and you can run it, walk it, crawl it, it’s up to you on how competitive you want it to be.”

Yesterday the event had already raised $15,200 and O’Rourke believes they will raise even more today during the event.

This year participants could enjoy donations of food, beverages, and prizes from community sponsors.

