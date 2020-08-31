Kelowna’s Canada Day ‘COVID-19 cluster’ declared over

There have been hundreds of cases connected to Canada Day parties

As B.C. sees an ongoing surge in new COVID-19 cases, health officials announced promising news that Kelowna’s Canada Day community cluster has ended.

In early July, Kelowna was in the spotlight for being home to a number of test-positive cases, linked to hotel parties involving those in their 20s and 30s.

On Monday (Aug, 31), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed no new cases have been linked to those parties for the past 14 days.

Since January, there have been 137 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the central Okanagan region, which includes Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland.

Nearby communities, such as Vernon, Summerland and Penticton have had similar numbers of cases.

Through contact tracing, hundreds of cases across B.C. were quickly linked to the Kelowna cluster event, but that exact number is unknown.

Since then, B.C. has seen increasing numbers of test-positive cases. As of Monday, 1,107 people were actively battling the virus, with 28 of those people in hospital and the rest in self-isolation.

More to come.

