Kelowna’s Candy Cane Lane to celebrate a decade of holiday lights

Kelowna residents will be able to enjoy another year of over-the-top holiday lights when Candy Cane Lane returns for its 10th year.

The annual parade of lights in the Springvalley neighbourhood will begin tomorrow, running from Dec. 1 until Jan. 1, 2021.

With roughly 60 houses decked in holiday decor and lights along Collison Road, Gramiak Road and Mary Court, attendees can either drive or walk the route to enjoy the holiday festivities.

”The impact that this has on the community is what I cherish the most,” said co-organizer Damjan Madjar.

“It’s a place where we are instilling memories. This is our 10th year, which is just hard to believe. We have people that came as teens and now they’re bringing their own kids all these years later. It’s really great that we’ve been able to put this together and do it for so long.”

An empty apple bin will be set up outside one of the homes, where attendees can contribute non-perishable food items that will be donated to the men’s and women’s shelters in Kelowna. Last year, the event raised about 12,000 pounds of food.

Madjar said donations are needed more than ever this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re trying to make it even bigger this year. Now, is a time more than ever where donations and so on would be needed,” he said.

Madjak and co-owner John Sharhon would like to thank the entire neighbourhood for coming together (in a distanced manner) to make the event possible.

