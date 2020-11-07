Kelowna’s Central Bar and Kitchen hosts fundraiser for Movember

The restaurant aims to raise money for men’s health at Kelowna General Hospital

Central Bar and Kitchen Movember initiative. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Central Bar and Kitchen are going full throttle for Movember this year.

The popular dining spot is aiming to raise as much money as it can for the Kelowna General Hospital for the purpose of men’s health and early detection and treatment for prostate cancer.

By purchasing Central’s delicious ‘Meatballs Caprese’ from Nov. 2 to 30, $2 from each purchase will go to the initiative. In addition, Neal Brown of Neighbourhood Brewing Co. has decided to piggyback on the initiative, donating $1 from every IPA sold until the end of November.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

