Kelowna’s Central Bar and Kitchen hosts fundraiser for Movember

The restaurant aims to raise money for men’s health at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna’s Central Bar and Kitchen are going full throttle for Movember this year.

The popular dining spot is aiming to raise as much money as it can for the Kelowna General Hospital for the purpose of men’s health and early detection and treatment for prostate cancer.

By purchasing Central’s delicious ‘Meatballs Caprese’ from Nov. 2 to 30, $2 from each purchase will go to the initiative. In addition, Neal Brown of Neighbourhood Brewing Co. has decided to piggyback on the initiative, donating $1 from every IPA sold until the end of November.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

