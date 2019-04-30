Cook Road boat launch will be closed for three to four weeks. Photo: Kelowna Boat Rentals

Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch temporarily closes

The City of Kelowna is closing the launch for build-up removal

Cook Road boat launch is expected to be closed for the next three to four week.

The City of Kelowna closed the launch early Tuesday to accommodate dredging and removal of sediment build-up along the north and south lanes of the launch.

Only a temporary fix, a longer-term solution is being studied to address the sediment and erosion issues along the area’s foreshore.

“We understand that this temporary closure will be an inconvenience for boaters,” said Arlo Johnson, building services manager. “However, this is one of our primary boat launches and it is important to do this job properly to protect the environment, the infrastructure and ultimately give boaters better access to Okanagan Lake at this location.”

The dredged sand will be used to nourish Rotary Beach which has suffered from gradual erosion for decades. Previous dredging efforts and has had a positive impact on Rotary Beach in terms of beach stability.

The work is expected to take three to four weeks, depending on how the work progresses.

“Every effort will be made to open the boat launch, even partially, when safe to do so,” said Johnson. “Once complete, both lanes of the boat launch area will be available for use by the widest range of boat sizes and shapes, and provide maximum availability during peak periods.”

The city’s other boat launches are open at Cedar Creek Park, Water Street and Sutherland Bay Park.

