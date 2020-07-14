Downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s COVID-19 cluster jumps to 13 cases

Several areas of the city were exposed to the virus

Five further cases of COVID-19 in Kelowna have been identified through contact tracing after Interior Health’s (IH) announcement last week stated several areas in the city had been exposed to the virus.

In a brief statement, IH said 13 individuals are now associated with the cluster — including six from the Interior Health region.

“We know that initially, seven people who visited Kelowna later tested positive for COVID-19, which triggered our alert about the downtown waterfront district,” read an emailed statement from IH.

“To date, six individuals within the Interior Health region have tested positive and are linked to events that occurred downtown Kelowna during this time period. As of today (July 14), it brings our total associated with the cluster to 13.”

The cases were traced back to private parties at two Kelowna resorts.

“The challenge with community transmission is that it is difficult to know exactly how many new cases of COVID-19 are associated with the cluster of cases who visited Kelowna; this is what we investigate through ongoing contact tracing.”

The following locations have been identified as points of potential exposure:

  • Cactus Club (1370 Water Street) from July 3 to 6
  • PACE Spin Studio (1717 Harvey Avenue) on July 2, 4-5 and 7 to 9
  • Discovery Bay Resort (1088 Sunset Drive, Kelowna) from July 1 to 5
  • Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge (3519 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna) on July 1

IH recommends testing for anybody who experiences symptoms.

