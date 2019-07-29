Kelowna’s creative sector has more than doubled since ‘09, according to report

Kelowna’s booming creative sector includes festivals such as the Fat Cat Children’s Festival. (Carli Berry - Capital News)

One and a half million people visit a cultural facility or event in Kelowna each year. That’s more than 4,000 each day. These stats are included in the Creative Sector Economic Impact Assessment, which will help inform City of Kelowna staff’s update to the Cultural Plan.

The report was taken on by the city and Vann Struth Consulting Group in 2019 to assess the economic impacts of Kelowna’s creative sector, while measuring the economic vitality of culture in town.

And according to the report, the culture sector is booming—especially in film and new media.

The creative sector has more than doubled in size since 2009 with 626 establishments and employs more than 3,000 people—60 per cent of which are self employed.

The money is good too.

The sector saw an income growth of 43 per cent in nine years since ‘09, and it’s estimated contribution to the provincial economy is $315 million.

City of Kelowna council will receive an update in their regular council meeting this afternoon (July 29).

