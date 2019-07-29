Kelowna’s booming creative sector includes festivals such as the Fat Cat Children’s Festival. (Carli Berry - Capital News)

Kelowna’s creative sector has more than doubled since ‘09, according to report

Kelowna’s culture sector thriving

One and a half million people visit a cultural facility or event in Kelowna each year. That’s more than 4,000 each day. These stats are included in the Creative Sector Economic Impact Assessment, which will help inform City of Kelowna staff’s update to the Cultural Plan.

The report was taken on by the city and Vann Struth Consulting Group in 2019 to assess the economic impacts of Kelowna’s creative sector, while measuring the economic vitality of culture in town.

READ MORE: Kelowna Cultural Plan is open and wants your feedback

And according to the report, the culture sector is booming—especially in film and new media.

The creative sector has more than doubled in size since 2009 with 626 establishments and employs more than 3,000 people—60 per cent of which are self employed.

The money is good too.

READ MORE: Opera Kelowna announces 2019 season schedule

The sector saw an income growth of 43 per cent in nine years since ‘09, and it’s estimated contribution to the provincial economy is $315 million.

City of Kelowna council will receive an update in their regular council meeting this afternoon (July 29).

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan dachshunds get along swimmingly
Next story
Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen

Just Posted

One man taken to hospital, resulting from a motor vehicle collision

Traffic resumed as usual

Stolen bus from Kelowna daycare found

Strive Daycare in Kelowna wakes up to find missing school bus

Kelowna business, hockey leader passes away

Grant Sheridan was president and GM of the Kelowna Chiefs

White Team claims W in 5th annual Lake Country Tennis Club tourney

The annual club tournament saw 28 players compete for the title

Kelowna’s creative sector has more than doubled since ‘09, according to report

Kelowna’s culture sector thriving

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Safety report released in 2018 ‘man overboard’ drill that left two BC Ferries employees injured

Investigation report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue released

Overdue hikers spend the night in a South Okanagan canyon

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue helped rescue 10 overdue hikers

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

Woman confirms brother was pilot in plane crash north of Port Hardy

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

COLUMN: Remembering the character of a wine legend

Speaking with Harry McWatters was a pleasant experience

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Most Read