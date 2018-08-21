Kelowna’s Curious Café open once again

The downtown restaurant has reopened after five months

After a five month closure, the Curious Café has opened its doors once again to the public.

On April 3, the downtown restaurant closed due to a clean water main break, but now they are returning with 22 beers on tap, vegan options and of course, pizza.

Sneak peak 😉

A post shared by The Curious Café Kelowna (@thecuriouskelowna) on

“A lot has changed,” Charlotte Culy, manager said. “A lot had to get re-done, there is new insulation in the walls and most of the changes happened in the back of house.”

After a successful soft open, the Curious Café will now be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Culy’s favourite new item on the menu is the vegan paella.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s good to be home,” Culy said.

Yoga practice, brunch, bottomless mimosas #sundaywellspent

A post shared by brandielizabethc (@brandielizabethc) on

Related: B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Related:Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

For more information visit The Curious Cafe’s website.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Columbia Shuswap directors allocates cash to secure rail trail funding
Next story
Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Curious Café open once again

The downtown restaurant has reopened after five months

Lake Country business concerned with food trucks

The Kangaroo Creek Farm owner says vendors are leaving behind litter

Fertser steps down as Warriors’ coach and GM

Rylan Ferster quits after seven season with the BC Hockey League team

Engineering professor works alongside research team from Slovenia and Brazil

The idea that light has momentum is not new, but the exact… Continue reading

Westbank First Nation unveils new Multi-Sport park

The family friendly outdoor park is now open

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Cool Creek fire near Princeton grows to 6,900 hectares

The Cool Creek fire is threatening recreational homes in high elevation north west of Cathedral

Columbia Shuswap directors allocates cash to secure rail trail funding

Money will help create trail network on former Armstrong to Sicamous corridor

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Most Read