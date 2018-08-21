Kelowna’s Curious Café open once again

The downtown restaurant has reopened after five months

After a five month closure, the Curious Café has opened its doors once again to the public.

On April 3, the downtown restaurant closed due to a clean water main break, but now they are returning with 22 beers on tap, vegan options and of course, pizza.

Sneak peak 😉 A post shared by The Curious Café Kelowna (@thecuriouskelowna) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:09am PDT

“A lot has changed,” Charlotte Culy, manager said. “A lot had to get re-done, there is new insulation in the walls and most of the changes happened in the back of house.”

After a successful soft open, the Curious Café will now be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Culy’s favourite new item on the menu is the vegan paella.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s good to be home,” Culy said.

Yoga practice, brunch, bottomless mimosas #sundaywellspent A post shared by brandielizabethc (@brandielizabethc) on Aug 19, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Related: B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Related:Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

For more information visit The Curious Cafe’s website.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.