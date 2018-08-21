Kelowna’s Curious Café open once again

After a five month closure, the Curious Café has opened its doors once again to the public.
On April 3, the downtown restaurant closed due to a clean water main break, but now they are returning with 22 beers on tap, vegan options and of course, pizza.
“A lot has changed,” Charlotte Culy, manager said. “A lot had to get re-done, there is new insulation in the walls and most of the changes happened in the back of house.”
After a successful soft open, the Curious Café will now be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Culy’s favourite new item on the menu is the vegan paella.
“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s good to be home,” Culy said.
