Kelowna’s David Ross Fitzpatrick appointed to the Order of Canada

Fitzpatrick is being honoured for his work in conservation, education and economic development

The Honourable Ross Fitzpatrick O.C., O.B.C., is celebrated for his work in the Okanagan-Similkameen

The Honourable David Ross Fitzpatrick of Kelowna has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

This is one of Canada’s highest civilian distinctions and honours those who have helped to build a better Canada.

Senator Fitzpatrick was appointed by the Governor-General for his work in conservation, education and economic development.

“It was a surprise and a nice honour,” says Fitzpatrick.

He served as a member of the Senate of Canada for 10 years where he distinguished himself as representative for the Okanagan-Similkameen.

Fitzpatrick is most proud of his role in establishing the South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Reserve , an effort that has been a 17 year-long undertaking. Fitzpatrick is an advocate for education and in 2018 supported learning at UBCO by donating $1.25 million to help create a study space and scholarships for students.

Fitzpatrick’s career began in agriculture and he has returned to his roots at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, an organic and environmentally friendly vineyard.

He has received numerous awards for his work including the Order of BC 2009, Freedom of the City of Kelowna 2008, Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal 2002, Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal 2013, Freedom of the City of Oliver 1998, the Canadian Confederation Medal 1992.

He has also received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Okanagan University College in 2003 and UBC Okanagan in 2012 to accompany his degree in Commerce and Business Administration from UBC and postgraduate studies.

