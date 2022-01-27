Kelowna’s Emily Young is going for gold in Beijing

Kelowna’s Emily Young going for gold at the 2022 Paralymic Winter games in Beijing.

These games will be her second as she participated at the 2018 Paralympic Winter games in PyeongChang. At those games, she brought home a silver medal in the cross-country relay and bronze in the women’s standing 7.5 km cross country race.

The 31-year old overcame adversity to get where she is today. She suffered significant nerve damage to her arm in a 2009 wrestling incident. She didn’t back down to the challenge of recovery and is now part of a decorated team of athletes that includes 10 former paralympians and two new members to Team Canada.

“This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games,” said Kate Boyd, Nordiq Canada’s high-performance director for the Para nordic program. “They are proven performers who have their eyes focused squarely on podium performances every time they put on a race bib while continuing to work together to develop a new generation of athletes who are excited to have the opportunity to test themselves on the ultimate stage.”

The Para nordic team at the 2018 games brought home a record 16 medals (five gold, two silver, nine bronze). In 2019 at the World Championships in Prince George, B.C., Team Canada won 10 medals. International competition has been limited over the last couple years because of the COVID-19 pandemic but back in December, they combined to bring home 17 medals at a World Cup event in Canmore, Alberta.

“Congratulations to each and every one of the incredible athletes who have been named to the Para nordic team for Beijing,” said Josh Dueck, chef de mission, Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team. “Canada has a history of being home to talented Para nordic skiers and this group of experienced, accomplished, dedicated, and resilient athletes – led by longtime team members and outstanding Paralympic ambassadors Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz – will definitely carry on the tradition.”

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games Winter Games take part from March 4-13 with the Para nordic skiing competitions running from the March 5-13.

