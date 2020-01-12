Kelowna’s first-ever LGBT2Q+ cocktail lounge to open late January

The lounge is set to open on Jan. 25, 2020, providing entertainment, cocktails and food

Friends of Dorothy Lounge will be located on the corner of Water Street and Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

The city of Kelowna is about to break down barriers with the launch of the city’s first LGBTQ+ cocktail lounge.

Friends of Dorothy Lounge, which is slated to open in late January, will provide an accepting place for all to enjoy entertainment, an array of cocktails and food.

The concept for the lounge was developed by Rudy Tomazic, one of the creators behind Kelowna’s influential drag events, NOIR and DIVA. Casey Greabeiel, co-owner of Salt and Brick and Jack’s Pizza and Liquor, has also played a large role in supporting the team with the selection of cocktails and delicacies.

“With the popularity of the NOIR and DIVA events, Friends of Dorothy Lounge seemed like a natural progression,” said Tomazic in a press release.

“Kelowna has been waiting for this. We want to provide an inclusive home for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come together for experiences and events on a regular basis.”

READ MORE: Hockey Day in West-K returns with free youth tickets for Warriors’ game

Friends of Dorothy Lounge will be located on the corner of Water Street and Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna. Sticks and Stones design group has created a space that the establishment describes as the “Louis the XIV meets punk chic.”

“It was important to create a space that feels like a VIP experience while not taking ourselves too seriously,” said Tomazic in a press release.

“We also wanted to create a lounge experience that offers marvelous taste in a modernly royal setting.”

The lounge will be serving affordable signature cocktails such as the Rusty Tin Man, Ruby Slipper and Rainbow Twister. In addition, delicacies like No Brainer and Lion’s Share paired with Friend of Dorothy’s house special cocktails are crafted to take the culinary experience to the next level.

For more information on the Friends of Dorthy Lounge, visit their website.

READ MORE: Casting call seeks Okanagan talent for Cabaret

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.