Kelowna’s first weekend of July, in your words

It finally felt like summer; we have compiled a community photo album of how you spend your weekend

The Harlem Globetrotters visit

They’re usually trotting around the world, putting on shows for sold-out arenas, but this weekend, members of the Harlem Globetrotters were in Kelowna for World Vision Canada’s 6K for Water fundraiser walk at Tugboat Bay on Saturday morning.

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill, so it only made sense to partner up with World Vision,” said Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green, who just recently got back from Mozambique where she saw the impact of World Vision’s work firsthand.

“We’re here in Kelowna, just trying to encourage people to go out there and let them know how to sponsor a child, and that it’s really important.”

Big White Invitational Slopestyle

Nicholi Rogatkin is taking home first place at the Big White Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen.

Rogatkin sat in first place following his first run with a score of 92.33 and was uncontested in run two. Torquato Testa landed in second place with his first run score of 85.33 with Anthony Messere rounding out the podium with a first run score of 83.00. Event host Tom van Steenbergen earned himself sixth place with a score of 79.00.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Monster Energy Tour Event

In front of a crowd at Prospera Place, Lachlan Richardson continued his hot streak, going two-for-two and capturing the event win at the inaugural Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Monster Energy Tour Event in Kelowna.

The highest finishing Canadian, reigning and two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert ranked fourth, collecting a check for $1,293.27, 100 Canadian and 20 world points, in his first event since travelling to Sydney, Australia for the second leg of the Inaugural PBR Global Cup in early June.

Kitten Adoption

The Okanagan Cat Coalition has teamed up once again with Bosley’s by Pet Valu in Kelowna to find a few cute kittens their forever homes.

Hosted at the Bosley’s on Lakeshore Drive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., seven rambunctious kittens stole hearts, played hard and were adopted into their new families.

The Vibrant Vine’s grand re-opening

To celebrate their grand re-opening, and being awarded the top spot for best winery in Canada as rated by TripAdvisor Wyn Lewis, owner of the Vibrant Vine winery invited 880 people to come to the winery and celebrate.

One employee said parking was so cramped that guests unintentially blocked narrow roads while in a hurry to enjoy the excitement at the property.

