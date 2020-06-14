Kelowna’s Forbidden Spirits to host Father’s Day scavenger hunt

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. has announced it will be hosting a Father’s Day Scavenger Hunt on June 21.
The event gives you the opportunity to visit local wineries, distilleries, breweries and cideries located in South East Kelowna and receive free tastings at each location.
The hunt begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 each with all proceeds going towards Balding for Dollars.
In order to receive a free tasting, you must purchase a ticket. Ticket holders receive a stamp card and clue to visit the next participating location. At the end of the day, three lucky winners will receive a gift basket from each of the participating locations.
