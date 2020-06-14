Forbidden Spirits is located at 4400 Wallace Hill Rd, Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Forbidden Spirits to host Father’s Day scavenger hunt

All proceeds from the hunt will be donated to Balding for Dollars

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. has announced it will be hosting a Father’s Day Scavenger Hunt on June 21.

🎉FATHER’S DAY SCAVENGER HUNT🎉⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🔥We are excited to announce our "𝗙𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿'𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝘂𝗻𝘁" that will be hosted on June 21st.⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🍷This event gives you the opportunity to visit different wineries, distilleries, breweries and cideries and receive free tastings at each location.⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🔸Where: East Kelowna ⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🔸When: June 21st (Sunday) 11:00am-5:00pm⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🔸Cost: $15/person ⁣⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🏆Guests receive a stamp card and clue to visit each location.⁣⁣ At the end of the day, three lucky winners will receive a gift basket from the participating locations!⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🔅Share this post with your friends⁣⁣🔅⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🎭MORE PEOPLE = MORE FUN ⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ ☀️All proceeds are going towards @baldingfordollars☀️⁣⁣⠀ ⁣⁣⠀ 🛒Tickets (link in bio): https://forbiddenspirits.ca/store/Fathers-Day-Scavenger-Hunt-p208795674

The event gives you the opportunity to visit local wineries, distilleries, breweries and cideries located in South East Kelowna and receive free tastings at each location.

The hunt begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 each with all proceeds going towards Balding for Dollars.

In order to receive a free tasting, you must purchase a ticket. Ticket holders receive a stamp card and clue to visit the next participating location.⁣⁣ At the end of the day, three lucky winners will receive a gift basket from each of the participating locations.

To purchase a ticket, visit this link.

