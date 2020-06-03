Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club is located at 4320 Gallaghers Dr. W, Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon announced as course participating in BC Golfathon for ALS

The initiative raises awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC

B.C. golf professionals will hit the links across the province this month as part of the 15th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon in support of those living with ALS.

To raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society, the golfers will play as many holes as possible, including at Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club.

While golf by nature has physical distancing built-in, additional safety procedures have been implemented, such as no physical contact between golfers, no contact surfaces and single carts.

“On behalf of the Association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” said Donald Miyazaki, executive director of the PGA of BC.

“Throughout our years of participation, the efforts of countless Golf Professionals and Volunteers have helped raise over $1.9 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout British Columbia affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2020 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

“Golf is a sport I’m passionate about and ALS is a cause close to my heart,” said Jay Janower, sports anchor/reporter, Global News BC.

“My friend’s mom battled ALS so raising funds for patient services is near to my heart. It’s the reason I welcome the opportunity to become a part of the hugely successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS as its Ambassador.”

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

Help support your local golf professionals to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC. Click here to make a donation.

Most Read