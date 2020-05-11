Giobean Coffee Staff featured in the video from left to right: Nusa, Claudia and Sarah. (Photo - Lucy Lauretta)

Kelowna’s Giobean Coffee creates coronavirus remix of disco hit “I Will Survive”

Giobean teamed up with Anna Jacyszyn to remix Gloria Gaynor’s hit song and film the music video

Kelowna’s Giobean Coffee has remixed a popular disco hit to stay connected with customers and convey an important message amid COVID-19.

The coffee house located on Water Street teamed up with local artist Anna Jacyszyn to remix Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco hit “I Will Survive”. The re-worded lyrics dive into themes of the coronavirus and new protocols as the service industry begins to phase in sit-down dining.

Lucy Lauretta owns and operates the shop with her husband Gio. She said the song was created to encouraging social distancing but to also show that we are all in this together and have some fun.

She said the song, as well as the video, has been well-received by the public.

“We are in Kelowna and the people are rather wonderful,” said Lucy.

“They are always so supportive of everything we do. Some people said it put a smile on their face and others said it made their day.”

The release of the song is also a part of Giobean Coffee’s 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Most Read