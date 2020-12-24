Kelowna’s good news year in review – April 2020

A look back at the good news of the month

Parades for frontline workers

Members of Kelowna’s Sikh community boasting balloons, flags and signs in support of local health-care workers on April 14. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Communities across the province rallied together for frontline health-care workers in April, hosting drive-by parades in front of hospitals on a nightly basis through March and April.

Kelowna General Hospital didn’t miss out on the fun, with residents of the city making noise every evening at 7 p.m. – the time that became nationally recognized as the shift change for nursing staff.

On April 14, Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community came out with horns blaring and hands clapping onto the streets in front of KGH.

The Sikh community was meant to celebrate Vaisakhi the previous weekend, but due to the pandemic, several planned events, including the usual colourful parade, had to be cancelled.

Plans shifted, and Vaisakhi celebrations took to the streets to support health-care workers.

•••

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from Hollywood star

John Krasinski highlights some good news from around the world in his ‘Some Good News’ series. (YouTube photo)

A Kelowna DJ earned both a nod and an accusation in an episode of John Krasinski’s Some Good News – a webseries featuring positive headlines across the globe.

The star of the popular sitcom The Office released the second episode of the show in early April. He began the show by providing examples of people “ripping him off.” First on the list was EZ Rock Kelowna DJ Stephen Keppler.

“In Okanagan, Canada @RadioKeppler anointed himself as my SGN, my co-anchor, without consulting a lawyer and he did a frustratingly good job,” Krasinski said of Keppler’s Good News Okanagan spot.

In a measure of goodwill to Krasinski, Keppler offered him a guest spot on the next episode of his show.

While Krasinski never appeared on Keppler’s show, Keppler did make a couple of appearances on Krasinski’s.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Year in Review