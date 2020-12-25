Kelowna’s good news year in review – July 2020

A look back at the good news stories of the month

B.C. allows visits to senior care homes

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversay March 31. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin photo)

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversay March 31. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin photo)

B.C. care home residents and their loved ones have a chance to resume in-person visits, under strict COVID-19 pandemic conditions to be finalized within the next week to 10 days.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the lifting of essential-only visits June 30, after the province struggled to prevent and contain outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

To start, assisted living and long-term care homes will allow a designated visitor for each patient, once each facility has a written plan in place to meet public health conditions and visitor screening and scheduling in place.

Dix and Henry acknowledged that allowing only essential visits and turning most relatives away has been difficult.

“You have sacrificed more than many,” Henry said.

“It’s not just about extending life but about living life, and that involves engaging with people you love,” Dix said.

•••

Pedestrian numbers skyrocket on car-free Bernard Avenue

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)

Bernard Avenue closed to vehicle traffic through much of the summer, allowing pedestrians and businesses to take over the streets.

The program was hastily launched during the pandemic to allow businesses to expand their patios and operations into the street, allowing for additional seating at a time when indoor seating was restricted. Pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders and other forms of active transportation took up the middle of the roadway.

Pedestrian numbers skyrocketed and businesses – for the most part – reported success with the pilot project. Despite the pandemic, a survey circulated to businesses on the street by the city showed 88 per cent saw financial results that were the same or higher than in 2019. The same percentage indicated a willingness to participate in the program again in future years.

In November, council approved plans to have the patio expansion and road closure happen annually.

Year in Review

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s good news year in review – June 2020

Just Posted

City councillor Loyal Wooldridge, together with other local businesses, launched a stimulus program to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic's effects. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna’s good news year in review – June 2020

A look back at the good news stories of the month

Santa is pictured visiting a family in Kelowna on Christmas Eve, 2019. Due to COVID-19, virtual visits have replaced in-person chats. (Contributed)
Santa keeping Christmas spirit alive in Okanagan through virtual visits

Thanks to modern technology, Santa has managed to keep in touch with families in the Kelowna area

“If we don’t practice our rights, we lose our rights,” says Syilx hunter confronted by B.C. conservation officers while hunting in his territories. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna
Okanagan chief calls for change after clashes with B.C. conservation officer

‘They are jeopardizing our lives,’ Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoked has temporarily closed until further notice

An Armstrong-to-Enderby Christmas tractor parade took place Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Facebook/Sandy Bosko Mills)
WATCH: COVID-19 can’t stop North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade

Vehicles covered with lights took to the highway between Armstrong and Enderby Wednesday night

Breanna Nathorst is spotted by YMCA of Okanagan trainer Collin during a TRX workout.
Communities need charities like the Okanagan YMCA

The YMCA responds to the last year during the pandemic

Central Okanagan Hospice Association wishes a Merry Christmas
All the best in 2021: Central Okanagan Hospice Association

COHA looks back on the past year

Kelowna General Hospital on the Okanagan Lake shoreline. (Contributed)
What went right this year: KGH Foundation

The KGH Foundation reflects on 2020

Image: Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News
Local Love in uncertain times

Kahir Lalji, Executive Director of United Way SIBC reflects on the year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hwy 1 west of Lake Louise Overpass in Alberta. DriveBC
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens at Alberta border

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening

Most Read