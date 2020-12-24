Kelowna’s good news year in review – March 2020

A look back at the positive stories that took place in March

Kelowna Olympian finds silver lining

Kelowna Olympic swimmer Kierra Smith was ready to perform on the world’s biggest stage until the 2020 Olympics were postponed because of COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of Kierra Smith)

Kelowna Olympic swimmer Kierra Smith was ready to perform on the world’s biggest stage until the 2020 Olympics were postponed because of COVID-19.
(Photo courtesy of Kierra Smith)

After starting her swimming career in Kelowna over 10 years ago, 2016 Rio Olympian Kierra Smith returned to the Okanagan to train and prepare after the 2020 Olympics were postponed in March in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A member of the Canadian national team since 2014, the former Kelowna Aquajet has been training hard since her last Olympics in 2016 in Rio (where she placed 7th in the 100-metre breaststroke).

Having to shift her plans due to the pandemic, Smith said, is just another challenge that she, and other Olympians, must overcome.

“Athletes are adaptable by nature,” said Smith.

“It gives up-and-comers a chance to continue to develop, which, big scheme, is very good for our country and teams. There are inevitable ups and downs in any sport, and I think everyone can adapt to it and come out stronger on the other end.”

Coming back to the Okanagan after living her life in Minneapolis and Toronto wasn’t just for the comfort of being at home with family and friends during a global crisis, it was a strategic move to focus on her training by reconnecting with Aquajets coach Emil Dimitrov.

Smith said that she always saw herself training once again in Kelowna and didn’t want to do without her former coach.

“We’ve gone back to the basics,” she said.

“Emil listens and that really helps me develop a cohesive breaststroke. It makes a difference the way people speak to you when you train and luckily for me he’s willing to work with me right now.

“It makes trying to be the best in the world a lot easier.”

•••

Tribute song to health-care workers

Jim and Kim Rhindress are singer/songwriters from Kelowna. (Contributed)

Jim and Kim Rhindress are singer/songwriters from Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna couple Jim and Kim Rhindress began to work on writing and recording a song of tribute to the world’s health-care heroes in March.

Jim was a surgical nurse for 25 years, spending the last 17 years at the Kelowna General Hospital before a back injury forced him to retire. He still has friends on the floor and who are on the frontlines battling COVID-19.

“Being here at home and hearing from all my friends about what they’re going through, it’s hard,” Jim said.

Kim added, “And of course, watching the news and feeling so incredibly helpless to do anything… all we’re being told to do is sit at home and hunker down and by comparison to them, they’re risking their health.”

Kim said the song was easy to write because it came from a genuine place of gratitude. The couple worked with Vernon videographer C.J. Clayton and released a video in early April.

Since the song’s release, it has been viewed more than 5,000 times on their YouTube page, Smitten Kelowna.

Year in Review

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year
Next story
It could be a white Christmas in the Okanagan

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

The Okanagan could have a white Christmas Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Pixabay)
It could be a white Christmas in the Okanagan

Environment Canada is predicting a chance of snow on Christmas Day

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man in his 30s, identified as Hollywood actor Josiah Black, who was found dead at the Spion Kop Summit in Lake Country Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies to give Lake Country woman her dream home after husband’s death

Alicia and Josiah Black have always dreamed of turning a bus into their own tiny home

Kelowna Olympic swimmer Kierra Smith was ready to perform on the world’s biggest stage until the 2020 Olympics were postponed because of COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of Kierra Smith)
Kelowna’s good news year in review – March 2020

A look back at the positive stories that took place in March

B.C. Ministry of Transportation clearing an avalanche near Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 last year. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)
Coalmont Road reopened following avalanche

Crews have cleared the road north of Princeton

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

They must have been ordered from a catalogue - Avon probably - in the 1950's or 60's. Photo Andrea DeMeer 2020
There is no such thing as the perfect Christmas

Look for the joy in disasterous dinners and melted wax figures

Interior Health and staff at Salmon Arm's Lakeside Manor continue work to prevent further spread of COVID-19. (File photo)
Salmon Arm retirement community mourning loss of resident who contracted COVID-19

COVID-19 cases increase at Lakeside Manor, but no new cases since Dec. 16

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Most Read