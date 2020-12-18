Kelowna’s Gospel Mission adapts annual Christmas dinner due to COVID-19

No pandemic can stop Kelowna’s Gospel Mission from serving its annual Christmas dinner, but this year, they are adapting the service to keep staff, volunteers and residents safe.

The Gospel Mission said they will serve the traditional meal to the residents living in their 60-bed Leon Avenue shelter and 40-bed winter shelter at Doyle Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 19.

But this year, to minimize the spread of the virus, the Gospel Mission will not be open to the public for the dinner. Instead, the outreach team will hit the road and hand out 400 Christmas dinners to those out in the streets.

Some of the meals will go to the Gospel Mission’s partner shelters and transitional homes.

“I’ve just passed the six-month mark of leading Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and have never known a time where we are not in crisis,” executive director Carmen Rempel said.

“We are coping with trying to help people find affordable housing, the opioid crisis and, of course, COVID-19.

”This Christmas it is more important than ever to give our residents the feeling of connection and family. We’re so grateful to our community for stepping up with donations to make sure that no one is missed.”

READ: Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus