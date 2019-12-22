The traditional turkey dinner was the meal served to over 800 on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission feeds over 800 at annual Christmas Banquet

The annual event dates back 40 years

Over 60 volunteers came together to provide over 800 meals to the less fortunate at the annual Christmas Banquet on Saturday.

The event held at the Kelowna Mission Gospel dates back 40 years and serves over 800 traditional Christmas meals of turkey with stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie topped with whipped cream.

READ MORE: Kelowna Aquajets celebrate last meet of the decade

Randy Benson, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, who will be retiring this summer after 19 years of service said it has been an honour to be apart of the annual Christmas dinner.

“I have witnessed incredible changes in many lives,” said Benson.

“Former residents will come on this day to let us know how their lives have been transformed. Their stories are different but the theme is the same. I’m told, ‘your shelter took me in when we had no place to go, you gave me meals, you gave me a place to sleep and I probably would have died if I didn’t have the mission.’ We’ve had countless donations from our community with notes attached saying how their life or a life of their loved one has been changed.”

“On my last Christmas dinner as executive director, I feel honored and humbled to be a part of bringing families back together and at the faithful support of the people of Kelowna. Miracles happen, they happen here every day.

The gospel was also graced with the presence and support of MLA Norm Letnick, MP Dan Albas and MP Tracy Gray as part of their volunteer team of over 60 people.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Christmas and any help is greatly appreciated. Contact the Gospel Mission at www.kelownagospelmission.ca to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift.

READ MORE: Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna police officer cleared of wrong doing in shooting
Next story
‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Just Posted

Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Tree chipping, the eco-friendly way to give your tree new life after the holidays

A breakdown of where residents in the Okanagan can chip their trees

Indigenous students at Okanagan College receive awards in support of their studies

16 OC students received an Indigenous Student Award from the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society

Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Tickets are already available for the show next September

Dining in Kelowna on Christmas Day

A look at what establishments will be open and serving food on Dec. 25.

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

First responders and health care workers will be on the job to help to keep us safe

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, millions of people will gather with friends and… Continue reading

Flipping flapjacks for Okanagan’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

Most Read