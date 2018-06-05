- Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosts eighth annual BBQ

The Well Done BBQ is a way for the non-profit to say thanks to its partnering agencies

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is honoring its partnering agencies with another BBQ.

The homeless shelter is hosting the eighth annual Well Done BBQ in the back parking lot at 259 Leon Ave. on Wednesday, June 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This event is in celebration of the work done by the many non-profit and social service agencies in running a variety of programs aimed at keeping people safe and successful in achieving their goals, according to a Gospel Mission news release. MLA Ben Stewart and MLA Steve Thomson will be joining the Mission in thanking the community support providers.

“When someone transitions from street life, all the community partners celebrate. Last Wednesday our staff had a tearful, but joyful, reunion with one of our former guests, Jackie, who lived on and off the street for 15 years. She is now 18 months sober, living in a home, has a car and a full-time job,” Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s executive director, Randy Benson, said.

“This would not have happened without community collaboration. It’s important to get together and celebrate the people who have succeeded in leaving the street life behind and shed tears over those we have lost. This is a team effort and we’re grateful that Kelowna has so many caring community partners.”


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Get rid of scrap metal, furniture, fridges and more
Next story
Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Just Posted

Oyama Fun Day a way to share some neighbourly news

The event was held Sunday in Lake Country

Rental tenancy rules forum planned for Kelowna

B.C. Rental Housing Task Force to host forum at Okanagan College.

UPDATED: Foerster gets life with no parole for 17 years in Van Diest murder

Van Diest family hopes for peace to come

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosts eighth annual BBQ

The Well Done BBQ is a way for the non-profit to say thanks to its partnering agencies

Get rid of scrap metal, furniture, fridges and more

North Westside Road residents will have the chance to get rid of bulky items this month in Kelowna

Anti-pipeline protest in Kelowna

Opponents of Trans Mountain Pipeline, and Ottawa’s purchase of it, protest outside MP’s office

Waters: Mayors finally work themselves onto premier’s agenda

John Horgan says he’ll meet with mayors of Kelowna and West Kelowna to talk about speculation tax

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Most Read