Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosts eighth annual BBQ

The Well Done BBQ is a way for the non-profit to say thanks to its partnering agencies

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is honoring its partnering agencies with another BBQ.

The homeless shelter is hosting the eighth annual Well Done BBQ in the back parking lot at 259 Leon Ave. on Wednesday, June 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This event is in celebration of the work done by the many non-profit and social service agencies in running a variety of programs aimed at keeping people safe and successful in achieving their goals, according to a Gospel Mission news release. MLA Ben Stewart and MLA Steve Thomson will be joining the Mission in thanking the community support providers.

“When someone transitions from street life, all the community partners celebrate. Last Wednesday our staff had a tearful, but joyful, reunion with one of our former guests, Jackie, who lived on and off the street for 15 years. She is now 18 months sober, living in a home, has a car and a full-time job,” Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s executive director, Randy Benson, said.

“This would not have happened without community collaboration. It’s important to get together and celebrate the people who have succeeded in leaving the street life behind and shed tears over those we have lost. This is a team effort and we’re grateful that Kelowna has so many caring community partners.”

