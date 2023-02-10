Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey

Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting Strides, a run/walk fundraiser

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is making ‘Strides’ towards providing necessary resources to our unsheltered neighbours, but they need the community’s help.

The Gospel Mission is hosting the 12th annual run/walk event on March 4, to raise money for the essential services that they provide.

With a fundraising goal of $70,000, the multi-service agency plans to “improve services and fill in gaps along the continuum of care,” to ensure the best outcomes for the people they serve, said Carmen Rempel, Executive Director.

Pets are welcome to stride along at the fundraising event.

To learn more, donate and register visit kelownagospelmission.ca or Strides Kelowna.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHomelessrunning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Night-time fire in unoccupied building downtown Kelowna
Next story
23 arrested after investigation into ‘largescale’ northern B.C. drug operation

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Night-time fire in unoccupied building downtown Kelowna

Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting Strides, a run/walk fundraiser

She started the journey by trading the pinecone for a copper bracelet and hopes to end with a house to donate to the community (Stephanie Horman/Submitted)
Pinecone to home charity trade effort underway in Kelowna

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Royals and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. (@AroundtheNFL/Twitter)
Morning Start: Super Bowl 57

Pop-up banner image