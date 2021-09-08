Kelowna’s Gospel Mission opens new thrift store on the Westside

The new thrift store branch opens this Saturday, Sept. 11

The City of West Kelowna is welcoming a new addition to its community.

After 43 years in operations, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission announced it will be opening a second thrift store location at 1747 Ross Road in West Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will be attended by Mayor Gord Milsom, city councillor Jason Friesen, store manager Shannon Coulter, assistant manager Nicolette Roether and Gospel Mission executive director Carmen Rempel.

“We are committed to helping people in the Okanagan Valley who are experiencing homelessness and poverty,” Coulter said.

“Our store will not only help us raise funds for these important programs but give people living on the Westside an opportunity to participate by volunteering, donating, and purchasing quality items at affordable prices.”

The new store will fill several needs in the city, creating volunteer opportunities, community and purpose, as well as helping those who are starting their lives over by making goods accessible.

Proceeds will all go towards the Gospel Mission’s programs including its shelter, meals, outreach, wellness plans and dental care for those experiencing homelessness.

Both stores are accepting donations of gently used furniture, small and large appliances, mattress and box springs, clothing, household items, decorations and linens.

For large donations, you can call 250-862-2404 for pick up. If you are interested in volunteering, you can apply in-store or email thrift@kelownagospelmission.ca

