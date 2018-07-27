Kelowna’s Gospel Mission providing shelter from heat and smoke

With temperatures expected to be as high as 34 C and smoke settling in, Kelowna’s homeless population is particularly vulnerable.

Among the symptoms being suffered among clients of the Gospel Mission are difficulty with breathing, headaches and sore eyes.

There are also some people who are dehydrated and have severe sunburns. Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will be open to these people in need from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

READ ALSO: THE COMMUNITY HELPS AT THE GOSPEL MISSION

“The Okanagan is a beautiful, welcoming place to visit and vacation but when you are experiencing homelessness it can be dangerous to your health because of the intense heat and smoke,” said Executive Director Randy Benson said

“We are able to offer a cool, comfortable place to come in during the day, have a cold glass of water and a meal. We provide baseball caps and sunscreen to people who need it. We are thankful to Vital Waters who have been keeping our big water jugs full for years and to the many people who send in donations to keep our shelter running. Our guests are grateful that so many people care.”

As well as serving three meals everyday, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has a 90 bed shelter for men and women, showers, laundry, hair-cuts, and a women’s transitional home. Their Thrift Store, at 125 Roxby Road, provides items to people in need as well as helps to fund the shelter programs.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful to the community for continuing support. Please contact the Gospel Mission to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift www.kelownagospelmission.ca or 250- 763-3737.

