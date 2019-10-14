Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to serve Thanksgiving dinner for the less fortunate

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (left) passes a plate of food to Glen Johnson at the Kelowna Gospel Mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal Monday. The pair, along with 48 others, volunteered to serve meals the hundreds who showed up to be fed. — Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

A free Thanksgiving dinner for the less fortunate will be served today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

Staff and volunteers have been working hard to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of Turkey, ham with all the fillings, available to residents of their emergency shelter as well as the public, many of whom are seniors or people living with disabilities.

“The people we see day to day are living under challenging circumstances,” said Randy Benson, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“They are living in poverty and often call Kelowna’s Gospel Mission their home. When we celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey dinner our volunteers go the extra mile to give it a homey and special feeling. People need someone in their corner, and we want to show them that there are so many people caring for them and rooting for them. Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for all that we have and a time to care for others who are hurting both physically and emotionally We are constantly reminded of the importance of giving thanks.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission said they are pleased to have the support of so many in the community. Included in the over 50 volunteers who will be serving meals are city councillor Loyal Woodridge, MP Dan Albas, MLA Steve Thomson, MP Stephen Fuhr and Tracy Gray.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Thanksgiving. Contact the Gospel Mission to donate, become a regular volunteer or give an in-kind gift.

