Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to serve up Christmas dinner Saturday

For the 40th year, the Mission will serve a free turkey and ham dinner for those in need

For the 40th year, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will serve its annual free Christmas dinner Dec. 15.

The meal is open to anyone in the community and is available, at no cost, between noon and 6 p.m.

“The issue of homelessness has been top of mind in our community in the past year,” said Randy Benson, executive director of the Mission.

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to serve our city’s most vulnerable in such a tangible way. Jesus asks us to love our neighbours as ourselves. Everyone here is our neighbour and, for some, we are the only family they have. It is our wish that all who take part in this meal will feel the love of Jesus and the care of our community.”

The dinner to be served will be the traditional turkey with stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie topped with whipped cream.

The dinner is served by volunteers and funded by donations.

This year, as they have done in the past, local politicians such as Mayor Colin Basran, city Councillors Loyal Wooldridge and Ryan Donn and Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, will be among the volunteer servers.

To make a donation to the Gospel Mission, volunteer or give an in-kind gift, go to www.kelownagospelmission.ca

The Kelowna Gospel Mission is located at 251 Leon Avenue downtown.

